"Days of our Lives" comes to Houston

HOUSTON - "Days of our Lives" is headed to Houston Aug. 9 and 10.

On Aug. 9, Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) will be live on KPRC 2 during its Midday Newscast, then again on "Houston Life." Also that day, @KPRC2 Facebook followers will be treated to a Facebook Live chat with the stars.

On Aug. 10, the 53-year-old soap is sending ten of its stars to meet their fans at Memorial City Mall. The 4-hour fan event will kick off at noon.

This complimentary event--hosted by Derrick Shore, co-host of "Houston Life"--is for devoted viewers who want the chance to meet and greet Salem's favorite cast members during autograph signings, a trivia challenge and more.

"Days" stars scheduled to attend include Lamon Archey (Eli), Matt Ashford (Jack), Camila Banus (Gabi), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Sal Stowers (Lani) and Paul Telfer (Xander).

The Memorial City event will take place adjacent to the Xfinity Fireplace. Early arrival is encouraged.

"Days of our Lives" fans are encouraged to "Like" the @KPRC2 Facebook page to follow all the events Aug. 9 & 10.

