"Days of Our Lives" cast coming to Memorial City in August

Stars of "Days of Our Lives"

HOUSTON - Members of the “Days of Our Lives” cast are coming to Memorial City Mall in August.

Fans of the iconic and enduring series on daytime television are invited to attend the event, which includes a meet-and-greet during autograph signings and a trivia challenge on Saturday, August 10.

The free event will be held from 12 to 4 p.m.

Attention Houston fans: Don't miss a chance to meet some of your favorite DAYS stars! 🤩 Posted by Days of our Lives on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Stars scheduled to attend include: Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Lauren Koslow, Lamon Archey, Matt Ashford, Camila Banus, Linsey Godfrey, Melissa Reeves, Sal Stowers and Paul Telfer.

For more information, please visit http://memorialcity.com/events. The event will take place adjacent to the Xfinity Fireplace.



