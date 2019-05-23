Daniel Craig to Undergo Surgery After Suffering Injury While Filming 'Bond 25'

Daniel Craig will have to undergo minor surgery after suffering an injury while shooting Bond 25.

The film's official Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday, and said the movie's release date won't be affected while Craig recovers.

"BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica," the post read. "Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

According to The Sun, who was first to report Craig's injury, the 51-year-old actor -- who plays iconic British Secret Service agent James Bond -- slipped while running during one of the film's scenes. The outlet reports that he then flew to the United States for X-rays, and the movie's scheduled filming in London for the upcoming weekend had to be canceled.

According to The Sun's source, Craig complained about his ankle and was "quite in a lot of pain" after the fall.

Bond 25 is being headed up by True Detective season one director Cary Fukunaga. Rami Malek will play the villain, and it was previously announced that Léa Seydoux would reprise her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann, as would Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. Jeffrey Wright is also returning as CIA operative Felix Leiter and Rory Kinnear will be back as Bond’s stalwart ally, Tanner.

As for the plot of the movie, it will follow 007 as he comes out of retirement to help a friend.

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," the film's press release reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

ET spoke with Craig last month at late Bond author Ian Fleming's Jamaican villa -- aptly named Goldeneye, where he wrote all of his Bond novels -- when the cast of the 25th installment of the film franchise was announced. Although Craig is returning to play 007 for the fifth time, he told ET this will most likely be his last turn as the character.

"This is going to be my last Bond I think," he said. "I think I've done enough, people are going to get sick of the sight of me. Someone else should have a go."

To hear Craig's thoughts on who should play Bond next, watch the video below:

