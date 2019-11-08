Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry show us they're still 'Friends'

courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

(CNN) - Chandler and Monica are still together.

"Friends" stars Courteney Cox reunited with her former co-star Matthew Perry on Thursday and posted a cute picture of herself with her TV husband.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!" Cox captioned the shot.

"Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," she added, using one of Chandler Bing's catch phrases.

The duo's "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston, new to Instagram, left a comment on the snap.

"MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS," Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the series, wrote.

Lisa Kudrow, who starred as Phoebe Buffay, commented, "Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople."

All six former "Friends" got together for a pic last month that Aniston posted in her Instagram debut. Aniston had later revealed on Howard Stern's Sirius Satellite show that the crew all met for dinner at Cox's house, where they laughed and reminisced about their time on the show.

"Friends" ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons.

