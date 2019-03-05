Corey Feldman defends Michael Jackson

Corey Feldman, who has said he was molested as a child, has slammed the documentary alleging that Michael Jackson was a child sexual predator as "one-sided."

The former child star tweeted a lengthy statement Monday giving his thoughts about HBO's "Leaving Neverland." (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia.)

The film examines disturbing claims by James Safechuck and Wade Robson that Jackson sexually abused them over a period of several years when they were children.

Jackson's family has denied the allegations and condemned the documentary, calling it a "public lynching" and Jackson's accusers "admitted liars" in reference to sworn statements they both made while Jackson was alive that he did not molest them.

Feldman was friends with Jackson as a youngster and said he had fond memories of the late pop star.

"My memories. And thank god 4 me, my memories of MJ were mostly fond, aside from r 1 & only fight because he incorrectly feared i would turn on him, & make up lies," Feldman tweeted. "I never did. I never would! I pray those boys can sleep w that same clarity of consciousness! Let god b thy judge!"

Feldman said he "took issue" with the documentary given that Jackson, who died in 2009, is not around to defend himself and added that he believes Safechuck and Robson were motivated by money.

"So given the opportunity which he certainly had w me & others, being alone, w no parents around, how did he control those urges so well, while so blatantly sexual w those 2 boys?," Feldman tweeted. "It doesnt really fit the profile. But what motive besides $ do they hav? Abandonment is a strong 1!"

Both men filed suits -- Robson in 2013 and Safechuck in 2014 -- against the singer's estate. (Jackson's estate denied the accusations. Their cases were initially dismissed but reportedly remain under appeal.)

During the "After Neverland" special hosted by Oprah Winfrey, "Leaving Neverland" director Dan Reed said the men were not compensated to appear in the documentary.

The "Goonies" star said that while he wasn't present when Safechuck and Robson were with Jackson, he was friends with the singer around the same time as Safechuck.

"Giv ppl a real look @ what a 30 yr old man/child & a 13 yr old boy would discuss, so every1 could hear the innocence of r relationship," Feldman tweeted. "Again iI wasnt there when those boys were. But I was there around the same time as Jimmy, & iI saw many kids around (girls included) who i am still friends with 2 this day, & none of us were ever approached by him in a sexual way at all!"

Feldman added, "So as much as those 2 men deserve 2 hav their voices heard, so do the thousands of kids who hung around him, that dont agree! Most pedos r serial offenders. They dont hav self control."

In 2017 Feldman went public with what he said is Hollywood's problem with pedophilia.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.