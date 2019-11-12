CONFIRMED: Kanye West will appear at Lakewood Church this Sunday

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' has tied Eminem's record, becoming West's ninth consecutive number one album.

HOUSTON - A date has been set for Kanye West to appear at Lakewood Church.

In late October, Joel Osteen confirmed to KPRC2 he is expecting the rapper to visit Lakewood Church in the next few weeks.

According to TMZ, Kanye West will take with stage with Osteen for a 20- to 30-minute interview during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov,17.

Osteen believes West's life is rooted in faith and love and is proud that the rapper has overcome the sometimes difficult obstacles of the entertainment industry, and has come out a born-again Christian, according to TMZ.

The celebrity news site reports Osteen wants the 45,000 attendees of Lakewood and its TV audience of 10 million, "to hear how Kanye West has overcome significant adversity," according to TMZ.

Kanye is not expected to perform at the service, but TMZ reports that the artist hasn't appeared anywhere on a Sunday without his choir.

For those unable to attend the service in Houston, it will be broadcast on SiriusXM.

