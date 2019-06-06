Concerts in Houston: Shows 2 see in June 2019

From left to right: Twenty One Pilots, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly

HOUSTON - We've put together a page showcasing some of the concerts around town this month.

If you're into live music, there's a show for you.

Here's a look at what's going on around Houston in June.

June 21 - Twenty One Pilots

2018 Getty Images Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

June 25 - Jennifer Lopez with World of Dance

2019 Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

June 7 - LANY

2018 Getty Images Paul Klein of LANY performs at the Riviera Theater during their Malibu Nights tour on November 01, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

June 11 - Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

2019 Getty Images Anderson .Paak performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3 on April 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.

June 16 - Machine Gun Kelly

2019 Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly attends the "Night Two At Palms Casino Resort's KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub With Cardi B, G-Eazy, J Balvin For Grand Opening Weekend" event on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

June 14 - Hootie & The Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies

2019 Getty Images Hootie & the Blowfish perform at "Augusta At Night Presented By Capital One" at SRP Park on April 12, 2019 in North Augusta, South Carolina.

June 15 - "Weird Al" Yankovic

2019 Getty Images "Weird Al" Yankovic attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

June 21 - Shinedown with Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands

2013 Getty Images Bassist Eric Bass (L) and singer Brent Smith of the band Shinedown perform during the Carnival of Madness tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

June 28 - Train and Goo Goo Dolls

2016 Getty Images John Rzeznik and Robbie Takac of Goo Goo Dolls performs a private concert for Sirius XM at City Winery on November 14, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

