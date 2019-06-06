Concerts in Houston: Shows 2 see in June 2019

HOUSTON - We've put together a page showcasing some of the concerts around town this month.
If you're into live music, there's a show for you.
Here's a look at what's going on around Houston in June.
Toyota Center
June 21 - Twenty One Pilots
June 25 - Jennifer Lopez with World of Dance
Revention Music Center
June 7 - LANY
June 11 - Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
June 16 - Machine Gun Kelly
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
June 14 - Hootie & The Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies
June 15 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
June 21 - Shinedown with Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands
June 28 - Train and Goo Goo Dolls
Here are more live music venues. Click on the venue to see the schedule.
- Warehouse Live
- White Oak Music Hall
- House of Blues
- Smart Finacial Centre at Sugar Land
- Arena Theatre
- Anderson Fair
- Dosey Doe
- McGonigel’s Mucky Duck
