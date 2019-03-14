Comedian Patton Oswalt coming to Houston to discuss deceased wife's Golden State Killer book

Patton Oswalt and the cover of his deceased wife's book, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."

HOUSTON - Comedian and “Parks and Recreation” alum Patton Oswalt is coming to Houston this month to read and discuss his late wife’s true crime book about the Golden State killer.

Michelle McNamara’s book “I'll Be Gone in the Dark” will be the subject of Oswalt’s reading and discussion at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. March 26.

McNamara died in her sleep in 2016. Oswalt has said a combination of drugs and a medical condition led to her death.

