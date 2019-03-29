Cher is coming to Houston: Everything you need to know about her date with the Bayou City

Cher attends the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England.

HOUSTON - Cher is coming to Houston.

The superstar has added 14 dates to her North American “Here We Go Again” tour, and H-town has made the cut, Billboard reports.

Cher’s new dates are scheduled to begin in Portland, Oregon, and conclude in Texas with Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

Cher’s "Here We Go Again" tour, which kicked off in January, marks her first trek across the U.S. in more than five years, Billboard reported.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on April 5 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Check out the full list of North American dates below.

CHER’S UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

*Newly announced dates bolded

April 18 — Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

April 20 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

April 22 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

April 24 — Ottawa at Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

April 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center

April 28 — Boston at TD Garden

April 30 — Springfield, Mass. at MassMutual Center

May 2 — Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center

May 3 — Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

May 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

May 10 — St. Louis at Enterprise Center

May 12 — Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

May 14 — Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center Omaha

May 16 — Sioux Falls, S.D. at Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18 — St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

Nov 19 — Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

Nov 21 — San Francisco at Chase Center

Nov 23 — Phoenix at Gila River Arena

Nov 25 — Denver at Pepsi Center

Nov 27 — Chicago at United Center

Nov 29 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Dec 03 — New York at Madison Square Garden

Dec 06 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

Dec 08 — Boston at TD Garden

Dec 10 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Dec 13 — New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

Dec 15 — Houston at Toyota Center

Dec 17 — San Antonio at AT&T Center

Dec 19 — Dallas at American Airlines Center

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.