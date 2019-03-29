Cher is coming to Houston: Everything you need to know about her date with the Bayou City

HOUSTON - Cher is coming to Houston.
The superstar has added 14 dates to her North American “Here We Go Again” tour, and H-town has made the cut, Billboard reports.
Cher’s new dates are scheduled to begin in Portland, Oregon, and conclude in Texas with Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.
Cher’s "Here We Go Again" tour, which kicked off in January, marks her first trek across the U.S. in more than five years, Billboard reported.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on April 5 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.
Check out the full list of North American dates below.
CHER’S UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
*Newly announced dates bolded
April 18 — Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
April 20 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
April 22 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
April 24 — Ottawa at Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
April 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center
April 28 — Boston at TD Garden
April 30 — Springfield, Mass. at MassMutual Center
May 2 — Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center
May 3 — Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center
May 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena
May 10 — St. Louis at Enterprise Center
May 12 — Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum
May 14 — Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center Omaha
May 16 — Sioux Falls, S.D. at Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 18 — St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center
Nov 19 — Portland, Ore. at Moda Center
Nov 21 — San Francisco at Chase Center
Nov 23 — Phoenix at Gila River Arena
Nov 25 — Denver at Pepsi Center
Nov 27 — Chicago at United Center
Nov 29 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
Dec 03 — New York at Madison Square Garden
Dec 06 — Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
Dec 08 — Boston at TD Garden
Dec 10 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
Dec 13 — New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
Dec 15 — Houston at Toyota Center
Dec 17 — San Antonio at AT&T Center
Dec 19 — Dallas at American Airlines Center
