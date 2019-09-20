Celine Dion doesn't want Drake to tattoo her face on his body

Singer Celine Dion performs during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(CNN) - Just because you loved her, Drake, it doesn't mean that Celine Dion wants her face on your body.

The singer has asked her fellow Canadian to not get a Celine Dion tattoo.

"Please, Drake, I love you very much," Dion said during an interview with iHeartRadio Canada. "Can I tell you something? Don't do that."

Drake is well known for getting tats of muses and musical influences.

The rapper has two tattoos of singer Sade on his torso and has expressed a desire to add Dion to his collection.

But Dion would rather pass and had a message for Drake: "You can write me love letters. You can send me autographs for my kids. You can come and visit."

"I can have you home for lunch or dinner. We can go for a drink," she added." We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please..."

The singer's reasoning is that she doesn't think her face will age well on Drake's body as time goes on.

"As time goes, as you go older, you too -- when time comes my face will go longer and it will go not prettier," she said. "Please don't tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.