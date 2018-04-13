Celebrate Discovery Green's 10th birthday

HOUSTON - One of the most popular spots in downtown Houston is celebrating its 10th birthday, and you're invited to take part.

Discovery Green opened 10 years ago, and to mark the occasion, it's holding a series of free events on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

The events are broken down into five areas: Spectacle Events on Jones Lawn, Activities for Kids on Sarofim Picnic Lawn, Explore the Arts at the Anheuser-Busch Stage, Fitness Fun on Grace Event Lawn, and Blooms with WITS at Waterside Landing.

Activities include marching bands, a Cirque la Vie performance, face painting, the Houston Texans Street Team, goat yoga and so much more.

