Carrie Underwood awes baby son with her voice in hilarious video

HOUSTON - Carrie Underwood’s baby knows a good thing when he hears it.

The country superstar posted a video of her young son, Jacob Bryan Fisher having a not-so-appreciative reaction to his dad's singing of Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You.”

However, when his mom begins belting out the same song, the baby turns his little head and listens in what we’d call appreciative silence.

"Everyone’s a critic..." Underwood, 36, captioned the video of baby Jacob lying on the bed and crying as his dad, former NHL player Mike Fisher, 39, leans over him singing Gill’s song.

Visibly distraught by his dad's vocals, baby Jacob suddenly turns his head when he hears his mother singing the same tune and immediately begins to calm down and smile. Underwood innocently added a shrug emoji and a face with tears of joy emoji to her post, tagging her husband as well as Gill, with whom she's collaborated, TODAY reported.

"The real reason is he was hungry and wanted your food," Fisher posted in the comments, adding the hashtag #notmysinging.

Watch the full, hilarious post below.

