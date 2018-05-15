Entertainment

Carlos Correa's dog is living his best life

Groot has it made, according to his Instagram

By Erica Young - News Producer

Groot Correa knows he’s got it made. You can just tell. The latest photo posted on his Instagram proves it.

Groot is sitting on a unicorn float in a backyard swimming. We bet you would like to be sitting on a unicorn float in a backyard swimming pool. 

Jealous much? We  know we are.

