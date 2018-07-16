Bruce Willis ends debate on whether 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie

Bruce Willis speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - Actor Bruce Willis has ended the debate on whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

The 1988 action film, which was released on July 20 that year, follows the story of John McClane, a New York police officer, who takes on a German terrorist and his cohorts after the group takes several people hostage, including McClane’s wife, during a party on Christmas Eve.

The party is the only thing that is holiday-themed about the movie, however.

For nearly 30 years, movie fans have gone back and forth over whether the film meets the criteria to be described as a Christmas movie.

Willis chimed in on the debate during the Saturday taping of "The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The entertainment publication reported that Willis was roasted by Cybill Shepherd, his "Moonlighting" co-star; Dennis Rodman; Martha Stewart and his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore.

Willis, who spoke at the end of the roast, closed his remarks at the roast with a definitive answer to the debate: "'Die Hard' is not a Christmas movie!"

The roast airs July 29 on Comedy Central.

