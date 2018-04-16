Houston Black Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

HOUSTON - Houston Black Restaurant Week returns for a third year.

The series of events will be held through April 29 and celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines.

Foodies will have the chance to satisfy their culinary cravings for food, fun and culture, through a signature event lineup and restaurant menu specials.

HOUBRW offers exciting events including:

Tuesday, April 17

Aroma Bistro hosts the Women in Culinary panel.

The event will feature leading African-American women in the culinary industry who will share their knowledge on how to enter the restaurant industry and how to manage a successful business.

Thursday, April 19

Nosh Superfood Café is serving up a culinary showcase.

The evening will offer live demonstrations featuring Chefs Shakti Baum, Tiffani Janelle and Vicky V.

There will also be tastings and competitions featuring some of Houston's top caterers and executive chefs.

Thursday, April 19

Power of the Palate bartender competition promises to be an exciting event.

Some of Houston's top black bartenders will create craft cocktails you can taste.

Tuesday, April 24

The Art of Flavor exclusive pop-up dinner will feature Chef Mark Holley.

The pop-up dinner experience will be held in a private location and will also feature wine pairings with Ntsiki Biyela, South Africa's first black female wine maker. Guests will also enjoy entertainment and “an exceptional guest list,” according the event coordinators.

Saturday, April 28

Houston Black Restaurant Week will also feature Soundbites Food Truck Fest.

The event will highlight an assortment of black food truck owners and have family fun activities and live music.



HOUBRW has partnered with F.A.R.M.S., a national nonprofit organization supporting family farmers through education and retail market expansion while relieving hunger in the farmer's community.

Tickets to each event can be purchased on Eventbrite.

