Entertainment

Best girlfriend ever? Kylie Jenner throws AstroWorld-theme party for Houston rapper Travis Scott

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Kylie Jenner threw her boyfriend Travis Scott an AstroWorld-themed birthday in California.

The Houston rapper turned 26 years old.

Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, shutting down the entire park for the party.

Judging from Scott’s reaction to the surprise party theme, he is apparently among the scores of nostalgic fans of the now-demolished theme park that once towered over Loop 610.

(WARNING: Some may find language included in the social media posts offensive.)

Guests included Jordyn Woods, and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott also had a cake featuring figurines of Kylie and Scott a roller coaster, with their daughter Stormi sitting on Jenner's lap.

"That is very unsafe," Jenner joked about Stormi on a roller coaster. "I said, 'Make sure Stormi has a seat belt.'"

Jenner's brother-in-law, Kanye West, tweeted a photo of the cake.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.