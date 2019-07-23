Bella Thorne says she's actually pansexual, not bisexual

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Bella Thorne revealed via Twitter years ago that she was bisexual, but now the former Disney star has further defined her sexuality.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" to promote her new book, "Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray," Thorne talked about no longer identifying as bisexual.

"I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," Thorne said.

To the former child star that means "You like what you like."

"Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or ... you know, a he, a she, a this, or that," Thorne said. "It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."

A person who is pansexual is attracted to those of any gender. The dictionary defines the term as "not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity."

Thorne is not the first celebrity to go public as pansexual.

Singer actress Miley Cyrus did so in 2016 as well as "Orange is the New Black" star Asia Kate Dillon (who also identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns "they/their") and teen trans-activist and reality star Jazz Jennings.

Thorne, who recently was in the news for tweeting nude photos of herself after a hacker threatened to do so, has been publicly linked over the years in several high-profile relationships with both men and women, including You Tube star Tana Mongeau.

Followers were enthralled recently when Mongeau, who recently become engaged to fellow internet star Jake Paul, started beefing on Twitter.

According to People magazine, Thorne is currently involved in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

"I like sexy girls, I like sexy guys," she said. "I like sexy in general, you know?"

