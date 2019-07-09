'Baby Shark' live show is coming to Sugar Land, doo doo doo doo doo

Baby Shark with Pinkfong's mascot. The Pink Fox, also named "Pinkfong," frequently appears in their videos.

HOUSTON - Get ready for the famous YouTube earworm to invade the Houston area: Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Sugar Land in October.

The show will play at Smart Financial Centre on October 11.

Baby Shark and his friend, the young fox Pinkfong, will sing and dance along to their signature hit as well as a many other new and classic songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

“Baby Shark Live! will take kids on an adventure to find new friends, both by land and by sea, taking families in the audience on that journey with them,” a news release about the show reads.

The show is aimed at preschool age kids as young as two years old and will feature a 10-person cast, a video component with counting, colors and the alphabet, the release notes.

For pre-sale tickets, go here and use the code SWIM to unlock your tickets.



