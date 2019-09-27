Astroworld Fest is returning: Travis Scott announces date, ticket info for event in Houston

HOUSTON - Travis Scott announced Friday via Twitter that tickets to his second annual Astroworld Festival were available for purchase on the festival's website.

The festival, created by the Houston native, will be returning to NRG Park Nov. 9.

ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL THE SEQUEL ON SALE NOW https://t.co/N7vSUjLXjn pic.twitter.com/l47oG3mPd0 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 27, 2019

Scott aims to give fans a taste of what the old theme park used to be like.

There is no word yet on which artists will be headlining the show along with Scott.

General admission tickets are currently priced at $119 as of this writing.

Two VIP ticket packages are available, Stargazer VIP for $300 and the No Bystanders VIP for $600 as of this writing.

