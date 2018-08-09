Artist's Vogue-inspired Beyonce portraits have internet buzzing

The Beyhive has been buzzing about Beyonce being on the cover of Vogue. Now, the internet is buzzing about the portraits it inspired one artist to create.

Alice Zhang posted portraits of the singer on Twitter and fans are loving her work.

"Saw this month's Vogue and was so inspired I had to paint it, and then, paint some more. OK, I got really carried away, but QUEEN BEY. MY FINEST WORK," Zhang posted.

Saw this month's Vogue and was so inspired I had to paint it... and then... paint some more.... okay I got really carried away but QUEEN BEY 🎨 MY FINEST WORK pic.twitter.com/LFxrd7zHo0 — Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) August 8, 2018

Within hours of posting the pictures online Zhang got more than 70,000 likes and 24,000 re-tweets.

Reply after reply and meme after meme noted how talented Zhang is. One poster even saying, "I hate the word “talent” it seems as if this has an almost accidental greatness. This is skill, dedication, and time."

I love that you’re appreciating the art, one small thing, and I don’t mean to mansplaine or belittle you, just speaking as a fellow artist. And my own experience



I hate the word “talent” it seems as if this has an almost accidental greatness, this is skill, dedication, and time. — Kyle Baldinger (@kylesareus) August 8, 2018

So many people reached out to Zhang about the artwork that she said she couldn't keep up. Zhang said she is considering making prints.

