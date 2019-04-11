Art Car Parade spins through Houston this weekend

An art car is seen on Allen Parkway during the 26th Annual Houston Art Car Parade on May 11, 2013, in Houston.

Colorful and curious works of art will drive through Houston this weekend as part of the city’s 32nd annual Art Car Parade.

The four-day event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with a free sneak peek of the cars at Discovery Green. People can also enjoy live music, food and kid-friendly activities.

On Friday, people are encouraged to don their wildest costume for the Art Car Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hermann Square. Tickets start at $30.

Parade day begins with a lineup party at 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Allen Parkway and Heiner Street. Pre-parade events are also planned at Sam Houston Park and Hermann Square Park.

The free parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Allen Parkway and Heiner Street. From there, the route travels onto Dallas Street, turns north on Smith Street, west on Walker Street, south on Bagby Street and back onto Allen Parkway.

Roads will be closed for the parade from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All parade day events are rain or shine.

Pets, weapons and tents are not allowed along the parade route. Coolers and folding chairs are permitted.

The festival wraps up with an awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday at Orange Show Headquarters on Gulf Terminal Drive.

For more information about the parade and festival, go to TheHoustonArtCarParade.com.

