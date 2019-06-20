Angelina Jolie is Time magazine's newest contributing editor

United Nations Special Envoy Angelina Jolie greets refugees during her visit to a refugee camp in the border between Colombia and Venezuela on June 8, 2019, in Maicao, Colombia.

(CNN) - Actress Angelina Jolie is joining Time magazine as a contributing editor.

The magazine's editor in chief and CEO, Edward Felsenthal, announced the Academy Award winner's new position on Wednesday.

Jolie's pieces will appear each month and focus on topics including displacement and human rights, the magazine said in a statement.

Time cited Jolie's experience working with the UN Refugee Agency for 18 years, the last seven of which she has been the Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Jolie has carried out more than 60 field missions to countries including Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh, the magazine said in its statement.

Jolie's first piece as a contributing editor, titled "What we owe refugees," published on Wednesday, World Refugee Day. The article will be included in the July 1 issue of the magazine. The actress previously contributed an essay to the publication.

