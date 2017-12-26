Meet Harveigh: Adorable calf rescued during Hurricane Harvey forges strong bond with Fulshear family

FULSHEAR, Texas - An adorable calf that was rescued from a flooded pasture during Hurricane Harvey has a new life closer to humans and one special dog in Fulshear.

Tammy Canton has been raising Harveigh the calf since she was born during the hurricane and was unable to nurse from her mother.

On a Facebook page about Harveigh’s many adventures since the hurricane, Canton recalls finding the calf standing in the cold rain.

“We brought her inside in attempt to save her,” Canton wrote. “With dangerously low body temperature, having little to no colostrum from her mom, her chances of survival were against her. Stores were closed, roads were flooded, families were being evacuated all around us. I believe God had other plans for one of his creatures. Maybe it is to show people how strong the bond between animals and humans can be, or the bond between a so called dangerous breed of dog; the pit bull.”

Canton wrote that her dog, Sealy, a pit bull, has adopted the calf as her own.

“Sealy loves to spend her time playing, cleaning, and protecting baby Harveigh,” Canton wrote. “These two have such a special bond.”

The adorable calf spent time in Canton’s house as she recovered, but now has a home in a “cow condo” outside.

But it wasn’t so easy getting Harveigh to acclimate to it. During her first night, the calf left the "cow condo" and ended up sleeping outside in a dog bed by the house door.

Harveigh is now living outside with her own heater.

However, she does come inside every now and then – especially since the holiday fun is happening at Canton’s home.

“She is pretty special,” Canton said of Harveigh. “She is definitely different from other cows as she only bonds with dogs. She is terrified of other cows.”

Canton said Harveigh will eventually move to the barn, but will never be sold.

"That will be a sad day," Canton said of the move to the barn, adding: "but she will live with us forever."

