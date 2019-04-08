Adam Sandler to host 'SNL' for the first time

(CNN) - Adam Sandler is headed home to Studio 8H.

The man who gave the world "The Chanukah Song" will make his return to the "SNL" stage on May 4 for what will be his first time hosting.

Sandler joined the show in 1990 as a writer and was a member of the "SNL" cast from 1991-1995 before being fired. (It all worked out for him.)

In a statement, executive producer Lorne Michaels said, "We are happy to welcome Adam back to 'SNL' in what is sure to be a special night."

In his time on the show, Sandler was known for characters like Opera Man, Cajun Man and Hank Gelfand.

