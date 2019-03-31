Accused Kendall Jenner stalker arrested in Albuquerque

Kendall Jenner attends Stuart Weitzman Spring Celebration 2019 on February 12 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman)

Albuquerque, N.M. - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say on a Monday tip led them to the Sandia Peak Inn where John Ford, a man in the country illegally was staying.

He's from Canada and investigators say he's been convicted twice for stalking celebrity Kendall Jenner.

A person who works at the hotel didn't want to go on camera, but said Ford used his cousin's credit card to pay for a week's stay but had only been there five days before ICE arrested him.

They say Ford didn't have a car and seemed to be traveling on foot, which they thought was odd.

The employee said it didn't seem like Ford had any money either because while staying there, he ate extremely large portions of food during their complimentary breakfast and one time he asked them to charge his cousin's credit card on file for other items.

Ford was arrested twice before by Los Angeles police in the past year for trespassing on Jenner's private property. They say when he was arrested the second time, officers found him in her pool.

ICE officials say the 38-year-old had been on their radar for weeks. They say he came to the United States a year ago with a visitor's visa, which allowed him to stay no longer than six months.

An official with Homeland Security says, "This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime."

The Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement thanking law enforcement.

In part, it says, "Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."

