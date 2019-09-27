5 reasons to get excited for the 'Selena' TV show

Bidi bidi bom bom!

“Selena” the movie is forever in the hearts of those who grew up watching it, and there’s no doubt that since her death in 1995, her legacy and spirit have continued to live on. She was an iconic singer, and one of the first Latino pop stars to cross over into the mainstream in America.

The movie about Selena, which came out in 1997, was a great tribute to the late singer, and now it's time to tell the singer's story again to a new audience. Netflix announced they were making a TV show series about Selena's life, and fans everywhere are excited for this new project.

Here are 4 reasons to get excited about this new project that is currently in the works.

1. Netflix is making it, so you know it's going to be good

The streaming service earned 117 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, so it's pretty safe to say that Netflix is great at creating original content.

2. Christian Serratos has been cast as Selena

Anyone who has seen the movie about Selena's life remembers Jennifer Lopez portraying the iconic singer, and Netflix has cast Christian Serratos to play her. If you've ever watched "The Walking Dead" on AMC, you may remember Serratos. She played Rosita Alvarez on the show since its fourth season.

3. New viewers will be introduced to Selena's music

Selena's last album came out after her death in 1995 and it debuted atop the Billboard 200. The album was a huge crossover success, but since then, Selena's music has been lost on an entire generation of young people. Hopefully, this new series will be a great way to introduce some of her greatest hits to viewers.

4. Selena's family is part of the show

It's nice to know that Selena's family are executive producers on this series, so we know we'll be getting as close to the truth as possible. Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., her sister Suzette Quintanilla and family attorney Simran A. Singh serve as executive producers.

5. The series will be two seasons long

Netflix made an announcement that the series will follow Selena's rise to stardom and will take place over two seasons. It's almost like it's equal parts TV show and mini series.

