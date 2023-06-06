‘Barbie’ production designer says film’s use of fluorescent pink caused a shortage: ‘World ran out of pink’

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

When you think of Barbie, one color typically comes to mind: pink.

For the set of the upcoming “Barbie” movie, which is slated to be released in July, the production team couldn’t get enough of the color and even caused a worldwide shortage, says production designer Sarah Greenwood.

Director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest in an interview that she wanted the pinks to “very bright, and everything to be almost too much,” adding that she didn’t want to “forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

