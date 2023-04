BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Hilary Swank is about to find out that (baby) boys — and girls — do indeed cry.

The two-time Oscar winner announced on Instagram that she had welcomed twins.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she captioned a photo of herself on April 9 holding a baby in each arm while she gazed across a large body of water at the sun. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

