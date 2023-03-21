Amanda Bynes placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, source says

The actor Amanda Bynes has been put on psychiatric hold, a source close to the situation said.
The source said Monday that Bynes, 36, is on a 72-hour hold and added, “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”
Bynes’ longtime attorney said Monday he was not in a position to comment.
A judge terminated Bynes’ conservatorship almost a year ago after her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, supported her petition to dissolve the arrangement. Bynes, a former child star, had been in a personal conservatorship since 2013. The conservatorship of her estate was terminated in 2017.