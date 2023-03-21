Amanda Bynes placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, source says

Actress Amanda Bynes attends Jill Stuart Spring 2010 fashion show at The New York Public Library on September 14, 2009 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for IMG)

The actor Amanda Bynes has been put on psychiatric hold, a source close to the situation said.

The source said Monday that Bynes, 36, is on a 72-hour hold and added, “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

Bynes’ longtime attorney said Monday he was not in a position to comment.

A judge terminated Bynes’ conservatorship almost a year ago after her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, supported her petition to dissolve the arrangement. Bynes, a former child star, had been in a personal conservatorship since 2013. The conservatorship of her estate was terminated in 2017.

For more, go to NBC News.