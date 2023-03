SITGES, SPAIN - OCTOBER 11: Actor Sam Neill attends a press conference during day 9 of the 52nd edition of the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in Sitges, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

While Sam Neill was promoting “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022, he was facing challenging circumstances behind the scenes.

Neill, 75, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma while promoting the film a year ago. He underwent treatment and is now in remission.

The star broke the news in a new interview with the BBC and explained what was going on in his mind when he first got the diagnosis.

