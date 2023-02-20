‘Rust’ DA drops gun enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin, taking possible 5-year sentence off the table

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

A firearm enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin has been dropped, a significant win for the Oscar-nominated actor who is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Prosecutors last month charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, accusing him of skipping “required firearms training” and creating “a climate of recklessness” on the set.

A firearm enhancement on the charge could have made the crime punishable by a mandatory sentence of five years in jail, prosecutors said. Instead, Baldwin now faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars if he is convicted in the shooting.

Read more on NBC News here.