Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Texas

NEW ORLEANS – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans' central business district.

Cowart was found in Houston and will be extradited to New Orleans to face a charge of second-degree murder, New Orleans Police said. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Montrell, 43, was shot multiple times on Dec. 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the store's parking lot.

He gained popularity for his videos on social media, including the New Orleans “Hood History” series, which discussed the city's figures, places and culture. He had been pursuing his entertainment career in Los Angeles but had returned home for the holidays.

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Montrell’s mother Sherilyn Price said in a statement released by family attorney Juan LaFonta.

“He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

Family and friends held a funeral service for Montrell on Thursday. Mourners from across the country attended to pay their respects.

Comedienne Monica Emery said “Boogie B” was not only a cultural ambassador for Louisiana, but had the talent to make it big, WWL-TV reported.

“This is difficult,” she said, before adding: “He was up and coming, and for sure to be a bright shining light within the comedy community.”

In addition to his mother, Montrell is survived by five children.