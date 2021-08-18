Former Rockets star James Harden to host start-studded JH-Town Weekend

HOUSTON – Although he’s no longer a Houston Rockets star, James Harden can’t get enough of H-Town.
So, set your alarms because the basketball superstar is set to host “JH-Town Weekend” starting Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 29.
According to Harden’s non-profit organization Facebook, 3thehardway, the weekend is set to be a star-studded event.
The line-up includes A-list celebrities such as Travis Scott, DJ Chase B, Lil Baby and popular Instagram models Jayda Wayda and Ari Fletcher.
JH-Town Weekend proceeds will help benefit Harden’s 3 The Harden Way foundation, which offers scholarships and internship opportunities for students facing economic adversity.
List of events:
Friday - Private dinner honoring Black-owned businesses.
Friday - Popular beauty and fashion influencers Jayda Wayda and Ari Fletcher to host a night out at Kamp Houston.
Saturday - James Harden and Friends Charity Concert at the Revention Music Center. (Tickets for this event went on sale Aug. 12, and are still available at livenation.com)
Saturday - Rapper Lil Baby to host a private pool party for Harden at Kamp Houston.
Sunday - Celebrity softball game at Rice University’s Reckling Park. Travis Scott is scheduled to be among one of the celebrities scheduled to play. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.