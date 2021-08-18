Former Rockets star James Harden to host start-studded JH-Town Weekend

NBA player James Harden, left, and US rap artist Lil' Baby arrive at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/2022 as part of the Paris Fashion Week, Wednesday, July 7 2021 in Paris. Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday, July 9 after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. (AP Photo/ J.M Haedrich)

HOUSTON – Although he’s no longer a Houston Rockets star, James Harden can’t get enough of H-Town.

So, set your alarms because the basketball superstar is set to host “JH-Town Weekend” starting Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 29.

According to Harden’s non-profit organization Facebook, 3thehardway, the weekend is set to be a star-studded event.

The line-up includes A-list celebrities such as Travis Scott, DJ Chase B, Lil Baby and popular Instagram models Jayda Wayda and Ari Fletcher.

JH-Town Weekend proceeds will help benefit Harden’s 3 The Harden Way foundation, which offers scholarships and internship opportunities for students facing economic adversity.

List of events:

Friday - Private dinner honoring Black-owned businesses.

Friday - Popular beauty and fashion influencers Jayda Wayda and Ari Fletcher to host a night out at Kamp Houston.

Saturday - James Harden and Friends Charity Concert at the Revention Music Center. (Tickets for this event went on sale Aug. 12, and are still available at livenation.com)

Saturday - Rapper Lil Baby to host a private pool party for Harden at Kamp Houston.

Sunday - Celebrity softball game at Rice University’s Reckling Park. Travis Scott is scheduled to be among one of the celebrities scheduled to play. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.