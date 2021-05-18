Eurovision Song Contest starts with semifinal, screening

Geert van den Berg, right, queues to attend the show in a purple dress and white wig accessorized with a red feather with his partner Roberto, left, ahead of the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The competition featuring 39 national songs from nations across Europe as well as Australia and Israel is one of the largest events staged in Europe since the global pandemic began and comes as the continent begins to tentatively ease coronavirus lockdown measures. A crowd of 3,500, tested ahead of time, will be allowed into the Ahoy arena. The number represents a fraction of its capacity to watch the performances live. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ROTTERDAM – Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “OK, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”

After missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the immensely popular contest opens in the Netherlands with the first semifinal, featuring 16 acts vying for 10 places up for grabs in Saturday's grand final.

The competition, which this year will spotlight contestants performing 39 national songs from nations across Europe as well as Australia and Israel, is one of the largest events staged in Europe since the pandemic began. It is taking place as the continent begins to tentatively emerge from lockdowns and infection-control restrictions.

A crowd of 3,500 — tested for the virus ahead of time — was allowed into Rotterdam's Ahoy arena to watch the performances live. The number represents a fraction of arena's capacity.

Some fans waiting to get in waved Dutch national flags. Others dressed up for the show known for its popularity among the LGBTQ community.

Geert van den Berg was attending in a purple dress and white wig accessorized with a red feather. His partner, Roberto, wore a short skirt made up of the flags of the participating nations.

“Eurovision is very important for me. We, my partner and me,...this is the 10th time we are going to Eurovision," he said. “We like it so much because all countries are together. It’s always a party, it’s always fun.”

For Saturday's final, a total of 20 winners from the semifinals on Tuesday and Thursday will join contestants from the so-called big five of Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, along with the representative of host nation the Netherlands.