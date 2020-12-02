56ºF

Celebrities send love to ‘Juno’ star Elliot Page after coming out as transgender

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Elliot Page in 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Elliot Page, the star of the hit indie film “Juno” and the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender Tuesday afternoon in a social media post, and celebrities are showing their love and support.

Page wrote on Instagram, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Support for Page has been pouring out across the internet since he announced the news, with most commending Page for having the courage to come out, and being an example and role model for young trans people in the world who might feel hurt or confused on a daily basis.

Here are a few warm words Page has received from other celebrities.

Congrats, Elliot!

