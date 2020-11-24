79ºF

Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion celebrates first Grammy nominations by giving cash to fans

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tuesday brought good news for Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and her Hotties.

To celebrate her first-ever Grammy nominations and her newly-released album entitled “Good News,” Megan announced on Twitter that she is sending money to her fans on Cash App.

The 25-year-old rapper scored her first-ever Grammy nominations in four categories.

After presenting a set of nominees, the Houston-native learned about her own nominations from the Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. during the livestream presentation.

Megan was nominated for Best New Artist and scored three nominations for her collaboration with fellow Houstonian Beyoncé on Savage in the categories of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The 2021 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air Sunday, Jan. 31.

