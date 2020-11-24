Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion celebrates first Grammy nominations by giving cash to fans

Tuesday brought good news for Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and her Hotties.

To celebrate her first-ever Grammy nominations and her newly-released album entitled “Good News,” Megan announced on Twitter that she is sending money to her fans on Cash App.

Hotties let’s celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!! Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$

Stream Good News here: (https://t.co/i4RoBhDE0p) pic.twitter.com/SAyZDjMxLr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 24, 2020

The 25-year-old rapper scored her first-ever Grammy nominations in four categories.

After presenting a set of nominees, the Houston-native learned about her own nominations from the Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. during the livestream presentation.

Look at how @theestallion bodied that, ate it up and gave it back as she learned about her FIRST-EVER nomination at the 2021 #GRAMMYs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KGwBmWCBDm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 24, 2020

Megan was nominated for Best New Artist and scored three nominations for her collaboration with fellow Houstonian Beyoncé on Savage in the categories of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The 2021 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air Sunday, Jan. 31.