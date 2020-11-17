Dolly Parton donates $1M to fund Moderna coronavirus vaccine research

Country music icon Dolly Parton may be partly responsible and one of many to thank for a coronavirus vaccine.

According to The Guardian, Parton donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center to support coronavirus vaccine research.

In April, Parton made the donation after being tipped off by her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, of the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation, who told her that they were making “some exciting advancements” in the search for a cure for the virus, The Guardian reported.

The research resulted in the development of the Moderna vaccine which appears to be 94.5% effective in providing protection from the virus, according to preliminary data.

[RELATED: The Latest: Fauci says Moderna vaccine news ‘impressive’]

According to The Guardian, Moderna could potentially produce one billion doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021.