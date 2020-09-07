Bruce Williamson, former singer for The Temptations, dies at 49

Former lead singer for The Temptations, Bruce Williamson, has died, according to NBC News. He was 49.

Williamson’s death was confirmed on a Facebook post from his son.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now,” Williamson’s son wrote in a post Monday morning. “I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are.”

Williamson joined the band in 2007, replacing the departing tenor G.C. Cameron, and left in 2015.

The lineup of The Temptations changed frequently since the original group formed nearly 60 years ago. The act remains best known for its string of 1960s hits, including “My Girl” (1964) and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” (1966).