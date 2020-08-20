$2 million relief fund approved to help Houston artists, arts organizations

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and City Council voted to approve a relief fund that will go toward helping the local art and culture scene.

According to a news release, the Houston nonprofit cultural sector was a $1.1 billion industry before the pandemic but has since experienced serious losses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced closures and cancellation of hundreds of venues and events for arts and cultural organizations,” the release said. “Many creative businesses have been unable to secure relief funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).”

In order to help the industry and creative businesses, Turner approved a $2 million relief fund using money from the CARES Act program that will go toward assisting individual artists and nonprofit organizations.

“The program is open to the 1,236 creative businesses previously vetted for grants from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) that have suffered business losses due to the pandemic,” the release said.

Nonprofit organizations will be eligible for up to $15,000, while individual artists can get up to $1,000 in relief funding.

MOCA will use the Houston Arts Alliance to start accepting, processing and ranking applications before distributing the funds in September, according to the release.

Notifications to the 1,236 applicants will be sent out by the HAA on Monday. Artists and organizations interested in applying can also verify eligibility at HAATX.com/support-desk.

For more information visit houstontx.gov/culturalaffairs.