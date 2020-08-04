Portia De Rossi speaks in support of wife Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations of ‘toxic’ workplace

LOS ANGELES – Portia De Rossi is standing by her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, as allegations made by employees from her talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” began to circulate, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The 47-year-old American-Australian model who married DeGeneres in 2008 shared a post on Instagram with the words “I stand by Ellen.”

“To all of our fans, we see you,” she wrote on the Instagram post, along with hashtags #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres and #stopbotattacks, “Thank you for your support.”

Several celebrities such as Katy Perry, Scooter Braun, and Jerry O’Connell have expressed support for Ellen DeGeneres via social media.

DeGeneres made headlines in the past several weeks when current and former employees for her talk show came out with accusations of a “toxic” work environment. About 10 employees anonymously spoke to BuzzFeed News about their experiences.