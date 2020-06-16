Regal Theaters is reopening. Here is what you need to know

HOUSTON – Regal Theatres officially announced Tuesday that it will be reopening on July 10, but, as is the case with most businesses now, there will be some new health guidelines in place.

According to a news release, the news measures are based on CDC guidelines and feedback from employees and moviegoers.

Payments for tickets and concessions will now be contactless, meaning people will be able to purchase their tickets and snacks via the Regal Theatres app. Employees will also be sanitizing each auditorium after every viewing and other high-traffic areas with more frequency.

Other measures are as follows, according to the release:

Employees

All employees will be subject to daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at least every 30 to 60 minutes, depending on their job role.

All employees and guests will wear masks, where required by local governance.

Lobby

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to go to their auditorium quickly and not linger after the movie ends.

There will be wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers on either side of the main entrance.

Arcade games and vending machines will remain closed. Additionally, water fountains will not be available for use.

Concessions

Every other register will be closed to help maintain social distancing.

The menu options have temporarily been reduced.

There will be no self-service condiments or refills on large drinks and popcorn.

Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended.

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

Auditoriums

Auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50% where required by state or county mandate.

The reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (one seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing.

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.

