Betty White is doing perfectly fine despite the coronavirus pandemic

Betty White says she's feeling grateful as she makes life at home as peaceful as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who turned 98 in January, is self-isolating to protect herself from the virus. "I'm blessed with incredibly good health," she told Closer Weekly. "That's something you appreciate a lot."

Known for her many roles in TV series including "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," White passes some of the time indulging in one of her favorite hobbies -- reading the newspaper.

"She reads the L.A. Times cover to cover," her friend Tom Sullivan told Closer Weekly. "She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her."

The Emmy-winning actress is also spending her days sipping on the occasional vodka martini and snacking on hot dogs and french fries, according to one of her other close friends. She attempted playing Scrabble with friends over Zoom, but is missing her game nights, her friend said.

No one is allowed inside her home except those helping her, White's representative told Today. However, the star has made friends with a pair of ducks who regularly visit her backyard and "waddle up to her glass door" to say hello, the representative said.

And White's joyful spirit has gone nowhere.

“Betty’s message to the world is to slow down and enjoy what you have: family, friends, your pets,” her friend told Closer Weekly.. “She says that the pandemic is serious, but we have come through worse. It’s Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to slow down.”