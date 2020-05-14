‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45:′ Guns N’ Roses mock Trump with new merchandise design

Guns N’ Roses newest merch design appears to be mocking President Trump after his recent visit to Arizona’s Honeywell factory, where workers blared the band’s cover of “Live and Let Die" as the president toured the factory.

Despite having a sign up at its facility stating that masks were required, Trump toured the factory which produces N95 masks for the federal government, without wearing one.

Guns N’ Roses have released a shirt that reads “Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45,” which appears to be a direct reference to Trump’s maskless factory tour, Rolling Stone reports.

According to the band’s merchandise website, 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which provides critical assistance to those in need in the music community.

According to Rolling Stone, lead singer Axl Rose has not held back his disdain for Trump’s administration and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which even resulted in a Twitter war between him and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020