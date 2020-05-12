Actor Josh Gad reunites the cast of ‘Back to the Future’ for YouTube special

Actor Josh Gad took his YouTube subscribers on a nostalgic trip back to the future with the cast and directors of the hit movie series “Back to the Future” in an exclusive special Monday.

The voice actor of “Olaf” from ‘Frozen’ premiered his second episode of his popular show “Reunited Apart with Josh Gad,” featuring actors Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Elisabeth Shue via Zoom.

The actors recalled memories on the movie’s production days and discussed a possible reboot or a crossover with popular adult-animated show “Rick & Morty,” in which Lloyd had an idea for an episode about the characters warning the planet about COVID-19, Rolling Stone reported.

The special trended high as #14 on YouTube Tuesday, with a total of 573,000 views.

Director Rob Zemeckis and screenwriter Bob Gale also joined the Zoom call later in the episode.

Gad’s first and previous episode featured the cast of the 1985 classic “The Goonies.” You can watch it by clicking here.