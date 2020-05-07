One Good Thing: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises superfan with video message

BRISTOL, Virginia – Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave a memorable, special shout out to Virginia teacher that is a big fan of his.

Johnson sent a video message and gifts to Carol Propst in Bristol, Virginia. She’s retiring after 39 years of teaching.

Those who know Propst are well-aware she is a superfan of The Rock.

Starting in February, fellow teachers have been tweeting Johnson daily asking for an autograph for Propst. This, by far, exceeded everyone’s expectations.

