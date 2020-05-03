Houston rapper Travis Scott gifts himself a Bugatti for his birthday

Travis Scott is celebrating his birthday in quarantine lavishly with a brand new Bugatti.

The Houston-native celebrated his birthday on April 30 with his crew in Los Angeles.

Scott was spotted getting into his new birthday whip on a street in West Hollywood, according to Hollywood Life.

The car appears to be a Bugatti Chiron, which starts at around $3 million before any customizations are done, Hollywood Life reports.

Travis Scott spotted getting into his new Bugatti on April 30 in West Hollywood. (Backgrid)

In previous years, Scott has celebrated his birthday with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner who planned the craziest parties, down to the smallest details, for the rapper.

For obvious reasons, no party took place this year but that didn’t stop Jenner from wishing her former beau a happy birthday.

Jenner, who has a daughter with the rapper, posted photos of their family on her Instagram and wrote in the caption “DADA 🤍 Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”