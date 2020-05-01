Disney World will reopen in 2 phases once COVID-19 crisis subsides, according to report

Since Disney World is closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of when and how the vacation hotspot would open again is on the minds of many, from families who were planning a trip, to the 43,000 workers who were furloughed.

Variety reports that a Florida task force has set guidelines for reopening the resort and amusement park empire once coronavirus concern subsides.

Disney World will reopen in two phrases.

The first phase will have the parks operating at 50% capacity. If conditions continue to improve, the next phase would have the parks operating at 75% capacity.

The only catch is that the start of the opening phase has not been set, so it’s hard to say when Disney will actually open.

Variety said the report recommends the Disney parks have markers in lines 6 feet apart from each other to encourage social distancing guidelines, and to encourage visitors who are 65 or older or at a higher risk of getting coronavirus not to visit the park.

Employees will wear face masks and disinfect railings and surfaces to help keep things as clean as possible.

Before getting on the clock, employees will have their temperatures taken, and anyone with a temperature of higher than 100.4 degrees will not work.

And just to make sure people’s hands are staying germ-free, touchless hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the park.

There’s no telling when the park will finally be up and running at full capacity, but Disney is committed to making sure that the spread of coronavirus is slowed down and its visitors are safe.