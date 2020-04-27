Fans react to learning Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ series

According to TODAY, Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Her role in helping produce the show was never top-secret, but fans who have just made the realization are freaking out.

I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer — john rentoul is a vampire (@sazza_jay) April 22, 2020

I just assume Dolly is part of everything good in the world, so this tracks.



Dolly Parton secretly produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and fans have only just found out | The Independent https://t.co/apPJ8504fT — Anna Drury (@annadrury53) April 25, 2020

Here's another reason I love @DollyParton. She help give us the greatest show about female empowerment since the dawn of television. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a revolutionary program that should be studied. Dolly, I love you. I also love Sarah Michelle Gellar. pic.twitter.com/7VZ9pynqpw — Jennifer Brigitte (@HBICmaverick) April 24, 2020

Parton helped produce “Buffy the Vampire Slayer" from 1997 to 2003.

In 1986, Parton founded a production company, Sandollar Entertainment, with her friend and business partner, Sandy Gallin, TODAY reports.

Sandollar Entertainment is listed as the producer of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” according to IMDb.

Before the television series was adapted, Sandollar Entertainment produced the original 1992 “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie.

Despite the movie receiving poor reviews, then-executive producer Gail Berman still believed the project had potential as TV series, TODAY reports.

According to TODAY, Berman proposed keeping the television rights to turn it into a television series one day, years later convincing Joss Whedon to adapt the script.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” the TV show premiered in 1997 and performed well with audiences compared to the flopped film.

The show went on to tape for seven seasons and created the opportunity for the spinoff “Angel” starring David Boreanaz.

Insider lists “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as one of the 50 most successful television shows of all time.