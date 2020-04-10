Kim Kardashian Says She's Hiding 'Because My Kids Will Not Leave Me Alone' and North Reacts

Kim Kardashian West is just trying to get some alone time!



The 39-year-old mother of four took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a makeup tutorial when her 6-year-old daughter, North West, popped into the video, unannounced.

"Can I wash my hands?" North asks her famous mom.

"Can you do it in the other room? I don't want to get this stuff all wet, sweetie," Kim replies.

After North leaves the room, Kim declares, "I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."

"Hey, that's mean!" North shouts from the other room as Kim looks frustrated.

As she continues to try to finish the makeup video, Kim asks North, "North, can I please just do my tutorial? It's all I want to do is one little fun thing for myself."

As the family remains quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kim has expressed stress with handling her four kids.

"What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!" Kim captioned a family photo of her children last month.

Kim and Kanye West are parents to North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months. In March, the reality star appeared via video chat on The View where she joked that quarantine has ensured she won't be having any more children.

“Being at home with four kids -- if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she said. “It’s really tough. It’s really tough.”

RELATED CONTENT:

How LaLa Anthony Is Staying Connected to Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland and Ciara During Quarantine

Kim Kardashian Jokes That Having Another Baby Is 'Out the Door' After Being Quarantined With 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian Is Trolled by Taylor Swift Fans After Asking for Quarantine Tips