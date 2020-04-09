George and Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney are doing their part when it comes to fighting the spread of the coronavirus and helping the millions of people impacted by COVID-19.

The Hollywood power couple have made significant contributions to multiple charities and organizations, to the tune of over $1 million.

The pair have given generously to six different groups, all dealing with different elements of the impact of this global pandemic, with the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles each getting $250,000, as first reported by Deadline.

Additionally, the pair have donated $300,000 to a trio of international charitable organizations, including the the National Health Service in the U.K., the Lombardo Italy Region, which supports hospitals in Italy, and the Lebanese Food Bank.

The couple are among a long list of celebrities, public figures and philanthropists who have opened their hearts and wallets to help those in need during the ongoing and devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up with Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and the Ford Foundation to launch America's Food Fund, donating $12 million to the cause, which benefits the World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has worked tirelessly to connect with business leaders, politicians and entertainers, to raise over $35 million for the World Health Organization, and is teaming up with Global Citizen to host a star-studded TV spectacular, One World: Together At Home, which kicks off April 18.

For more on how the world is coming together to help one another during this time of crisis, check out the video below.

